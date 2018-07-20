Galway Minor Ladies All Ireland victory Tour this Sunday – REVISED

The victorious Galway All Ireland Minor champions will perform their official tour of the county on Sunday next 22nd July. Please come out and show your support for them. Once again we thank County Galway Credit Unions for sponsoring the All Ireland Champions. The Itinerary is as follows:
Depart Claregalway Hotel 11am
Carna 12.30pm
Maigh Cuilinn 2.00pm
Salthill (Prairie) 2.40pm
Oranmore 3.30pm
Claregalway (Knockdoemore) 4.10pm
Corrandulla 4.50pm
Headford (food stop) 5.25pm
Corofin 7pm
Abbeyknockmoy 7.35pm
Killererin 8pm
Mountbellew 8.30pm
Kilkerrin 8.55pm
Dunmore 9.30pm
Tuam 10.15pm