Galway Minor Ladies All Ireland victory Tour this Sunday – REVISED

By Sport GBFM
July 20, 2018

Time posted: 10:14 am

The victorious Galway All Ireland Minor champions will perform their official tour of the county on Sunday next 22nd July. Please come out and show your support for them. Once again we thank County Galway Credit Unions for sponsoring the All Ireland Champions. The Itinerary is as follows:
Depart Claregalway Hotel 11am

Carna 12.30pm

Maigh Cuilinn 2.00pm

Salthill (Prairie) 2.40pm

Oranmore 3.30pm

Claregalway (Knockdoemore) 4.10pm

Corrandulla 4.50pm

Headford (food stop) 5.25pm

Corofin 7pm

Abbeyknockmoy 7.35pm

Killererin 8pm

Mountbellew 8.30pm

Kilkerrin 8.55pm

Dunmore 9.30pm

Tuam 10.15pm

