Galway Minor Hurling Team Named To Face Dublin In All-Ireland Semi-Final

Galway Minor Hurling Manager Jeffrey Lynskey has named his team to face Dublin in the All-Ireland Semi-Final on Saturday in Croke Park.

The team shows 3 changes to the side that beat Kilkenny in their quarter-final game. Oisin Salmon, Adam Brett and Niall Collins come in to replace Ian McGlynn, Oisin Flannery and Keelan Creaven respectively.

1. Paddy Rabbitte (Athenry)

2. Michael Flynn (Ballygar)

3. Shane Jennings (Ballinasloe)

4. Oisin Salmon (Clarinbridge)

5. Shane Quirke (Athenry)

6. Sean Neary (Castlegar) – Captain

7. Evan Duggan (St.Thomas’)

8. Jason O’Donoghue (Gort)

9. Oisin Flannery (St Thomas)

10. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown)

11. Sean McDonagh (Mountbellew-Moylough)

12. Adam Brett (Killimordaly)

13. Niall Collins (Cappataggle)

14. Donal O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

15. Dean Reilly (Padraig Pearses)

Throw in on Saturday is at 3pm and is LIVE on Galway Bay FM.