15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Galway minor hurlers start championship against Limerick

By Sport GBFM
July 6, 2018

Time posted: 2:39 pm

The Galway minor hurlers enter the championship at the quarter final stage on Sunday in Thurles at 1pm when they take on Limerick, but in a new format for the U17 age grade, they will also play Kilkenny in a 3 team group that will eventually see the top 2 teams advance to the All Ireland semi finals against provincial champions Dublin and Tipperary. Before Sunday’s game Niall Canavan spoke to Galway minor manager Jeffrey Lynskey…

 

https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/Jeffrey%20Lynskey%20pre%20Limerick.mp3

print
Sport
Galway Minor football team v Leitrim named
July 6, 2018
Galway Minor football team v Leitrim named
July 5, 2018
Basketball Ireland announces expansion of leagues for next season
July 5, 2018
Match Preview – Galway United vs Athlone Town

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 6, 2018
Opening of new psychiatric unit in city paves way for new radiotherapy facility
July 6, 2018
Almost quarter of a million euro for county children’s amenities

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline