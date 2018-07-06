Galway minor hurlers start championship against Limerick

The Galway minor hurlers enter the championship at the quarter final stage on Sunday in Thurles at 1pm when they take on Limerick, but in a new format for the U17 age grade, they will also play Kilkenny in a 3 team group that will eventually see the top 2 teams advance to the All Ireland semi finals against provincial champions Dublin and Tipperary. Before Sunday’s game Niall Canavan spoke to Galway minor manager Jeffrey Lynskey…

