Galway Minor Hurlers Book All-Ireland Semi-Final Place – Commentary And Reaction

Galway’s Minor Hurlers overcame Kilkenny in Semple Stadium by 1-21 to 2-11 to win their second game in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Round Robin Section and as a result, are through to the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final in two weeks.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan and Liam Hodgins.

Here is the Full Time report on the game from Niall Canavan

After the game, Niall Canavan spoke to the Galway Manager Jeffrey Lynskey

Scorers for Galway: Donal O’Shea 0-10 (0-9f, 0-1 65), Dean Reilly 1-4, O Flannery (Padraig Pearses) 0-2, Jason O’Donoghue 0-2, Diarmuid Kilcommins 0-2, Keelan Creaven 0-1

Scorers for Kilkenny: Conor Kelly 0-7 (0-4f, 0-2 65), Cathal O’Leary 1-1, Ciarán Brennan 1-0, George Murphy 0-2, Jamie Young 0-1.

GALWAY: Patrick Rabbitte; Michael Flynn, Shane Jennings, Ian McGlynn; Shane Quirke, Sean Neary (c), Evan Duggan; Oisín Flannery (St Thomas), Jason O’Dongohue; Diarmuid Kilcommins, Seán McDonagh, Oisín Flannery (Padraig Pearses); Keelan Creaven, Donal O’Shea, Dean Reilly. Subs: Adam Brett for McDonagh (40), Conor Flahery for McGlynn (43), Niall Collins for O’Donoghue (54), Colm Cunningham for Creaven (56), 23 Alex Conaire (Sarsfields) for Flannery (St Thomas) (61).

KILKENNY: Jason Brennan; Pádraig Dempsey, Jamie Young, Chris Korff; Jamie Harklin, Shane Staunton, Darragh Maher; Cillian Rudkins, Conor Kelly (c); William Halpin, Cian Kenny, George Murphy; Cathal O’Leary, Ciarán Brennan, Jack Morrissey. Subs: Jack Buggy for Halpin (30), Dylan Crehan for Korff (h-t), Dan Coogan for Rudkins (h-t), Killian Hogan (Mooncoin) for Murphy (56).

Referee: Colum Canning (Antrim).