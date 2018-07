The Galway Minor Hurlers have booked their place in the All-Ireland Final with an impressive 3-22 to 0-16 win over Dublin in Croke Park

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary again with Niall Canavan and Liam Hodgins

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway manager Jeff Lynskey

Niall also spoke to Galway captain Sean Neary

