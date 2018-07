The Galway Minor (U-17) Footballers won the Connacht Title on Friday evening when they beat Roscommon in Hyde Park 2-13 to 2-9.

The winners goals came from Eoghan Tinney and Conor Raftery while Man of the Match Matthew Cooley shot five points .

Tommy Devane Reports

After the game, Barry Cullinane spoke to the Galway Manager Donal O’Faharta

Barry also spoke to the Galway captain Conor Raftery