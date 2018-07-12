15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Galway Minor Footballers Face Roscommon Tomorrow Evening In Connacht Final

By Sport GBFM
July 12, 2018

Time posted: 4:36 pm

Galway’s Minor (U17) Football Team meet Roscommon in the Connacht Final in Hyde Park this Friday evening at 7.30. The Tribesmen have won the last three finals beating Sligo after a replay in 2015 by 4-12 to 1-8, Mayo in 2016 by 1-9 to 0-6 and last year Sligo by 3-11 to 0-10 and of course that was at U-18 level now its U-17 and Galway won all four games while Roscommon claimed three wins out of four in the round robin style competition

This years system was on a league format with each team playing four games and the top two teams qualify for the final and a chance to win the Kilcoyne Cup both finalists have piled on the scores with Galway scoring 11-65 for and 2-28 against while the Rossies have 13-53 for and 5-51 against so it should be cracking final.

Manager Donal O’Fatharta spoke to John Mulligan and he started by telling John that everyone was looking forward to the game

Friday evening’s game throws in at 7.30 and will be live on Galway Bay FM and on www.galwaybayfm.ie

 

The Galway Minor (U-17) Panel

Galway Captain praises the Special connection with Galway fans

