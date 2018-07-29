15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Culture

Galway Culture

Galway Minor Footballers Book Place In All-Ireland Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
July 29, 2018

Time posted: 6:59 pm

The Galway Minor Footballers came from seven points down to beat Clare in the All-Ireland Quarter Final in O’Connor Park Tullamore and will play Meath in the All-Ireland Semi-Final after winning on a final score of Galway 0-18 Clare 0-11

Here is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan, Diarmuid Blake and Kevin Dwyer

Presented by John Mulligan

 

Galway – D Halloran; E Walsh, S Black, C Deane; R Monahan (0-6f), T Gill (0-1), C Sweeney; C Raftery (0-2), J McLoughlin; L Judge, A Halloran (0-1), E McCormack; E Tinney (0-2), D Cox (0-1), M Cooley. Subs: C Halbard for S Black, O Gormley (0-3) for E McCormack, T Culhane (0-1) for M Cooley, N Cunningham (0-1) for A Halloran, S Horkan for J McLoughlin.

Clare – M Garrihy; J Reidy, D Connelly, J Murphy; G D’Auria, C Rouine, A O’Connor; C Okoye, E McMahon (0-1f); T Kelly (0-2), C McDonough, C Carrig; K Guyler (0-2), S Meehan (0-4f), J Droney (0-1). Subs: G O’Grady for A O’Connor (BC), T Lillis (0-1) for C Carrig, P O’Donoghue for G D’Auria, K Keane for K Guyler, R Mounsey for J Droney, D Lynch for C McDonough.

Referee – P O’Sullivan.

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
2018 Galway Races Preview
July 29, 2018
2018 Galway Races Preview
July 29, 2018
Galway Minor Hurlers Book All-Ireland Final Place – Commentary and Reaction
July 29, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final – Galway 1-30 Clare 1-30 AET – Commentary And Reaction

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 29, 2018
Plan for Woodquay apartments hits roadblock
July 29, 2018
Galway Lotto players scoop jackpots worth €150m since 1988

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline