Galway Minor Footballers Book Place In All-Ireland Semi-Final

The Galway Minor Footballers came from seven points down to beat Clare in the All-Ireland Quarter Final in O’Connor Park Tullamore and will play Meath in the All-Ireland Semi-Final after winning on a final score of Galway 0-18 Clare 0-11

Here is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan, Diarmuid Blake and Kevin Dwyer

Presented by John Mulligan

Galway – D Halloran; E Walsh, S Black, C Deane; R Monahan (0-6f), T Gill (0-1), C Sweeney; C Raftery (0-2), J McLoughlin; L Judge, A Halloran (0-1), E McCormack; E Tinney (0-2), D Cox (0-1), M Cooley. Subs: C Halbard for S Black, O Gormley (0-3) for E McCormack, T Culhane (0-1) for M Cooley, N Cunningham (0-1) for A Halloran, S Horkan for J McLoughlin.

Clare – M Garrihy; J Reidy, D Connelly, J Murphy; G D’Auria, C Rouine, A O’Connor; C Okoye, E McMahon (0-1f); T Kelly (0-2), C McDonough, C Carrig; K Guyler (0-2), S Meehan (0-4f), J Droney (0-1). Subs: G O’Grady for A O’Connor (BC), T Lillis (0-1) for C Carrig, P O’Donoghue for G D’Auria, K Keane for K Guyler, R Mounsey for J Droney, D Lynch for C McDonough.

Referee – P O’Sullivan.