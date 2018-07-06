15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Minor football team v Leitrim named

By Sport GBFM
July 6, 2018

Time posted: 1:35 pm

The Galway Minor team to play Leitrim in the Connacht Championship in Carrick on Shannon this evening shows three changes in personnel from the side that beat Mayo last week to book their place in the Connacht final. Aidan Halloran, Sean Horkan and Eoghan Tinney come into the forward line, while Oisin McCormack moves to midfield. Throw in at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada is at 7pm with updates on Galway Bay FM.

1 Donie Halloran – Cortoon Shamrocks

2 Ethan Walsh – Cortoon Shamrocks

3 Seán Black – Clifden

4 Cian Deane – Maigh Cuilinn

5 Ryan Monahan – Oughterard

6 Tony Gill – Corofin

7 Cathal Sweeney – Salthill/Knocknacarra

8 Oisín McCormack – Ballinasloe

9 Conor Raftery – Glenamaddy/Northern Gaels (Captain)

10 Liam Judge – Caherlistrane

11 Aidan Halloran – Salthill/Knocknacarra

12 Sean Horkan – St Gabriels

13 Eoghan Tinney – Salthill/Knocknacarra

14 Daniel Cox – Maigh Cuilinn

15 Matthew Cooley – Corofin

