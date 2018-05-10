15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Minor Football Team Named To Face Sligo

By Sport GBFM
May 10, 2018

Time posted: 1:39 pm

The Galway Minor Team to face Sligo tomorrow night in the Connacht Championship shows no changes from the team that beat Roscommon by 4-18 to 1-8 last Friday evening in Tuam. A win for Galway will put Donal O’Faharta’s men in a very strong position with Mayo and Leitrim to come.

The Galway Panel is….

1        Donie Halloran

2        Conor Halbard

3        Seán Black

4        Cian Deane

5        Ryan Monahan

6        Tony Gill

7        Cathal Sweeney

8        Paul Kelly

9        Conor Raftery

10      Liam Judge

11      Aidan Halloran

12      Oisín McCormack

13      Oisín Gormally

14      Daniel Cox

15      Matthew Cooley

16      Conor Carroll

17      Odhran Dooley

18      Ruairi Mac Sweeney

19      Cian Hernon

20      Ethan Walsh

21      James McLoughlin

22      Éanna McCormack

23      Dylan Joyce

24      Eoghan Tinney

 

 

 

                              

