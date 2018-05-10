Galway Minor Football Team Named To Face Sligo

The Galway Minor Team to face Sligo tomorrow night in the Connacht Championship shows no changes from the team that beat Roscommon by 4-18 to 1-8 last Friday evening in Tuam. A win for Galway will put Donal O’Faharta’s men in a very strong position with Mayo and Leitrim to come.

The Galway Panel is….

1 Donie Halloran

2 Conor Halbard

3 Seán Black

4 Cian Deane

5 Ryan Monahan

6 Tony Gill

7 Cathal Sweeney

8 Paul Kelly

9 Conor Raftery

10 Liam Judge

11 Aidan Halloran

12 Oisín McCormack

13 Oisín Gormally

14 Daniel Cox

15 Matthew Cooley

16 Conor Carroll

17 Odhran Dooley

18 Ruairi Mac Sweeney

19 Cian Hernon

20 Ethan Walsh

21 James McLoughlin

22 Éanna McCormack

23 Dylan Joyce

24 Eoghan Tinney