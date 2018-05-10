Galway Minor Football Team Named To Face Sligo

The Galway Minor Team to face Sligo tomorrow night in the Connacht Championship shows no changes from the team that beat Roscommon by 4-18 to 1-8 last Friday evening in Tuam. A win for Galway will put Donal O’Faharta’s men in a very strong position with Mayo and Leitrim to come.
The Galway Panel is….
1 Donie Halloran
2 Conor Halbard
3 Seán Black
4 Cian Deane
5 Ryan Monahan
6 Tony Gill
7 Cathal Sweeney
8 Paul Kelly
9 Conor Raftery
10 Liam Judge
11 Aidan Halloran
12 Oisín McCormack
13 Oisín Gormally
14 Daniel Cox
15 Matthew Cooley
16 Conor Carroll
17 Odhran Dooley
18 Ruairi Mac Sweeney
19 Cian Hernon
20 Ethan Walsh
21 James McLoughlin
22 Éanna McCormack
23 Dylan Joyce
24 Eoghan Tinney