Galway Minor Football Panel Named To Face Roscommon

Galway plays the first game of the Connacht Minor Football Championship under it’s New Format this Friday evening in Tuam Stadium at 7pm.

It is the first time that the championship is being played under the new U17 Age grade and this year is being played in a round robin format.

The Galway Panel to face Roscommon is:

1 Donie Halloran – Cortoon Shamrocks

2 Conor Halbard – Corofin

3 Seán Black – An Clochán

4 Cian Deane – Maigh Cuilinn

5 Ryan Monahan – Uachtar Ard

6 Tony Gill – Corofin

7 Cathal Sweeney – Salthill/Knocknacarra

8 Paul Kelly – Maigh Cuilinn

9 Conor Raftery – Glenamaddy/Northern Gaels (Captain)

10 Liam Judge – Caherlistrane

11 Aidan Halloran – Salthill/Knocknacarra

12 Oisín McCormack – Ballinasloe

13 Oisín Gormally – Bearna

14 Daniel Cox – Maigh Cuilinn

15 Matthew Cooley – Corofin

16 Conor Carroll – Oranmore/Maree

17 Odhran Dooley – Ballinasloe

18 Ruairi Mac Sweeney – Kinvara

19 Cian Hernon – Bearna

20 Shane O’Donnell – An Fhairche

21 James McLoughlin – Maigh Cuilinn

22 Éanna McCormack – An Cheathru Rua

23 Dylan Joyce – Naomh Anna/Leitir Mór

24 Eoghan Tinney – Salthill/Knocknacarra