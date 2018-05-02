Galway Minor Football Panel Named To Face Roscommon

Galway plays the first game of the Connacht Minor Football Championship under it’s New Format this Friday evening in Tuam Stadium at 7pm.
It is the first time that the championship is being played under the new U17 Age grade and this year is being played in a round robin format.
The Galway Panel to face Roscommon is:
1 Donie Halloran – Cortoon Shamrocks
2 Conor Halbard – Corofin
3 Seán Black – An Clochán
4 Cian Deane – Maigh Cuilinn
5 Ryan Monahan – Uachtar Ard
6 Tony Gill – Corofin
7 Cathal Sweeney – Salthill/Knocknacarra
8 Paul Kelly – Maigh Cuilinn
9 Conor Raftery – Glenamaddy/Northern Gaels (Captain)
10 Liam Judge – Caherlistrane
11 Aidan Halloran – Salthill/Knocknacarra
12 Oisín McCormack – Ballinasloe
13 Oisín Gormally – Bearna
14 Daniel Cox – Maigh Cuilinn
15 Matthew Cooley – Corofin
16 Conor Carroll – Oranmore/Maree
17 Odhran Dooley – Ballinasloe
18 Ruairi Mac Sweeney – Kinvara
19 Cian Hernon – Bearna
20 Shane O’Donnell – An Fhairche
21 James McLoughlin – Maigh Cuilinn
22 Éanna McCormack – An Cheathru Rua
23 Dylan Joyce – Naomh Anna/Leitir Mór
24 Eoghan Tinney – Salthill/Knocknacarra