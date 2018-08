Galway’s Minor Footballers face Kerry in Sunday’s All-Ireland Final looking to win the title for the first time since 2007.

It has been a good year for Donal O’Fatharta’s side with impressive wins in the Connacht Championship and against Clare and Meath in the All-Ireland Series but they face a Kerry side who are going for five All-Ireland Minor Titles in a row.

Donal has been speaking to Kevin Dwyer