Galway Minor Camogie Team Book Place In All-Ireland Final

By Sport GBFM
April 16, 2018

Time posted: 2:49 pm

The Galway Minor Camogie Team booked their place in the All-Ireland Final in Two Weeks with a 4-9 to 1-10 win over Tipperary on Saturday.

Darren Kelly Reports

 

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway manager Lorraine Larkin

 

 

