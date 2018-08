Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD says it’s time for Bus Eireann to stop ‘circling the wagons’ and meet with people affected by the withdrawal of rural bus stops.

Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon is slamming its refusal to meet with delegates from areas affected by the withdrawl of stops along Route 20.

One such stop is Kilrickle near Loughrea – where local campaigners on Monday blocked buses from passing through the town.

