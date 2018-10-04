15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Galway Minister to open public event on marine planning

By GBFM News
October 4, 2018

Time posted: 2:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State and Galway West T.D Seán Kyne will speak at a public event in the city tomorrow(5/10) on marine planning.

The event is one of a series of regional events being held to mark the release of the National Marine Planning Framework Baseline Report.

The report is the first step towards the preparation of a marine spatial plan for Ireland.

Experts from a wide range of marine sectors will speak at the event including people with an international perspective on marine planning.

The event at the Town Hall Theatre in the city will take place tomorrow Friday and will be moderated by journalist, Lorna Siggins.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Mental health support walk to take place on Salthill Prom
October 4, 2018
Mental health support walk to take place on Salthill Prom
October 4, 2018
IBEC report finds city has highest concentrations of STEM graduates
October 4, 2018
County council to apply for government funding for Loughrea Town Hall renovation

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 4, 2018
Butler returns for Connacht as Friend makes four changes for trip to Ulster
October 4, 2018
Big clashes in store as Women’s Super League gets underway while Warriors face Demons in Cork
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK