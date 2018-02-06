15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Minister to launch America’s first ever Foroige youth club

By GBFM News
February 6, 2018

Time posted: 6:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Minister for State will meet with Irish Community Groups across New York, Connecticut and Philadelphia this week.

Minister for the Diaspora and Fine Gael TD for Galway East, Ciaran Cannon will travel to the United States tomorrow for a 4 four day programme of events designed to identify key areas to better connect with America’s Irish community.

Minister Cannon will begin his trip in Albany, New York where he’ll meet with members of the local GAA club and Irish American legislators.

Over the course of the trip, the Minister will meet with key members of Irish community groups in an effort to indentify how Ireland can keep connected with both its emigrants and their descendants.

The four day trip will culminate with the launch of America’s first ever Foróige Youth Club in Philadelphia.

Minister Cannon says that bringing groups like Foróige abroad is key to the survival of Irish culture outside of Ireland.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
