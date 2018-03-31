15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Sport with Garry Kelly

Galway Minister calls for increase in litter fines following Woodford dumping

By GBFM News
March 31, 2018

Time posted: 5:40 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East Junior Minister is calling for on-the-spot litter fines to be doubled from €150 to €300.

Minister Ciaran Cannon is seeking the increase following the recent dumping of a huge amount of household waste in the Woodford area.

He says the incident comes just one week after the local Tidytowns group cleaned the stretch of road between the old Ben Road and the Rea Road.

Fine Gael Minister Cannon says it’s completely unacceptable and a clear message must be sent to those responsible.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Clifden Gardai investigate further attempts to poison animals at popular walking spot
March 31, 2018
Clifden Gardai investigate further attempts to poison animals at popular walking spot
March 31, 2018
City demonstration to voice support for rape victims
March 31, 2018
Call for immediate action on derelict sites following fire at Corrib Great Southern

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 30, 2018
James Connolly and Rory Scholes extend contracts with Connacht for next season
March 30, 2018
Connacht rugby confirm departing players
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK