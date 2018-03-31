Galway Minister calls for increase in litter fines following Woodford dumping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East Junior Minister is calling for on-the-spot litter fines to be doubled from €150 to €300.

Minister Ciaran Cannon is seeking the increase following the recent dumping of a huge amount of household waste in the Woodford area.

He says the incident comes just one week after the local Tidytowns group cleaned the stretch of road between the old Ben Road and the Rea Road.

Fine Gael Minister Cannon says it’s completely unacceptable and a clear message must be sent to those responsible.