Galway Minister calls for clarity on deer management measures in place in Kylebrack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Minister is calling on the Department of Agriculture to clarify what measures it has in place to manage wild deer at Kylebrack near Loughrea.

Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says the issue of deer running onto the Loughrea to Woodford road is a dangerous year-round problem for motorists.

He’s calling on the Department of Agriculture to clarify what management system is in place to deter deer from wandering onto roads.

Fine Gael Minister Cannon also says it’s vital the public is better informed on the whereabouts of herds in the area.

He says the Department of Agriculture should look at deer management measures implemented in other parts of the country.