Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway junior minister is en route to Brussels today to attend a conference on Syria. (Tues 24/4)

The European Union and United Nations will co-chair the Brussels II Conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region.

Charity, Trócaire will also be attending, and says it’s a vital chance to bolster the UN-led political peace process.

Tune in at 10a.m to hear Trocaire’s Head of the Asia Region Niall O’Keefeexplain what Syrians want…