Galway medical device breakthrough for heart attack patients

By GBFM News
June 11, 2018

Time posted: 5:58 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway team has made a major medical device breakthrough for heart attack patients.

The collaborative international study has designed a novel minimally-invasive device that could increase heart function after a heart attack.

The new study is led by NUI Galway, Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology and describes the breakthrough implantable tool.

The study was published yesterday in the international journal, Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Senior co-author of the study, Professor Garry Duffy says the device could help with break throughs for a number of different treatments.

