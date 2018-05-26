15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Masters Footballers Overcome Clare In Championship

May 26, 2018

Galway Masters 1-13 Clare Masters 0-8

Galway got a hard fought win in round 2 of the Masters championship against a tough Clare side in their first year of the competition. Galway got a walkover v Westmeath in round 1 and Clare lost Roscommon by a point so it made for a very interesting evening of football.
Clare opened the stronger having elected to play with the wind in the first half. Austin Kelly pointed from play for a Clare team that would score 8 points from 8 attempts in the first half. Galway replied with 2 points from Fergal McEvoy, the first a free earned by good work from Brian Forde, the second from play with good work from Jason Kearns. Johnny Daly and Austin Kelly replied with 2 fine points for Clare but this was followed by another McEvoy point due to the efforts of Brian Forde and John Slattery. Clare went ahead with a fine score from Johnny Daly who linked up well with Austin Kelly. Cathal Dooley done great work to provide the opportunity for Malte Engels to score a point and make it 4 points apiece. Clare went ahead again with another point, and followed up with the score of the match from Johnny Dooley who squeezed over a point from on the end line for a brilliant score. Galway needed something to happen and got a penalty when Fergal McEvoy was taken down in the square. Fergal took the penalty which hit the post but rebounded to the quick thinking Mick Dowd who scored a point. Clare were not finished and followed up with a point from corner back Ronan Slattery and that man Johnny Daly pointed again to leave the scoreline 8 points to 5 in favour of Clare at half time.
A wind never wins a game but Galway came out more settled in the second half and their fitness and large panel told in the match result.
A Pat Cunningham free following a foul on Malte Engels made it 8 points to 6, John Slattery pointed a free following a foul on Jason Kearns, Pat Cunningham pointed from play and it was back to a draw. At this stage it was all Galway and Cunningham pointed t take the lead and a great save from the Clare keeper tipped the ball over for another Slattery point. A Ballygar double of points from Cunningham and Padraic Carty put Galway 12 points to 8 ahead. Galway had 3 wides in a row but the game was settled when Sean Kenny finished to the net with a great team move. Padraic Carty added another point to leave the final score Galway 1-13 Clare 0-8
Paul Wallace done very well in goal and the defence were well managed by Captain Vinny Small. Eoin De Blacam had a fine game in midfield with Malte Engels and Pádraic Carty providing the supply for the forwards. Galway play Dublin away in round 3.

 

Galway Masters Team V Clare: Back Row(L-R): Fergal McEvoy (Claregalway), Brian Forde (Milltown), Liam Kenny (Glinsk), Eoin DeBlacam (Oileánn Aránn), Steven Kelly (St Mary’s Athenry), Adrian Fitzmaurice (Annaghadown), Damien Collins (St Mary’s Athenry), Alan Curry (Annaghadown), Derek Duffy (Loughrea), Gerard Walsh (Clonbur), Malte Engels (St Mary’s Athenry), Tony Gillan (Oileánn Aránn), Alan Kavanagh (Annaghadown).
Front Row (L-R): Cathal Dooley (Caherlistrane), Sean O’Gradaigh (Micheál Breathnach), Mike Dowd (Kilconly), Paulie Farrell (St Mary’s Athenry), John Slattery (Dunmore McHales), Sean Kenny (Williamstown), Vinny Small (Annaghadown)(Captain) , Jason Kearns (Tuam Stars), Paul Wallace (St Brendans), Padraic Carty (Celbridge), Pat Cunningham (St Brendans), Ger Keane (Caherlistrane).

