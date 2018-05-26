Galway Masters Footballers Overcome Clare In Championship

Galway Masters 1-13 Clare Masters 0-8

Galway got a hard fought win in round 2 of the Masters championship against a tough Clare side in their first year of the competition. Galway got a walkover v Westmeath in round 1 and Clare lost Roscommon by a point so it made for a very interesting evening of football.

Clare opened the stronger having elected to play with the wind in the first half. Austin Kelly pointed from play for a Clare team that would score 8 points from 8 attempts in the first half. Galway replied with 2 points from Fergal McEvoy, the first a free earned by good work from Brian Forde, the second from play with good work from Jason Kearns. Johnny Daly and Austin Kelly replied with 2 fine points for Clare but this was followed by another McEvoy point due to the efforts of Brian Forde and John Slattery. Clare went ahead with a fine score from Johnny Daly who linked up well with Austin Kelly. Cathal Dooley done great work to provide the opportunity for Malte Engels to score a point and make it 4 points apiece. Clare went ahead again with another point, and followed up with the score of the match from Johnny Dooley who squeezed over a point from on the end line for a brilliant score. Galway needed something to happen and got a penalty when Fergal McEvoy was taken down in the square. Fergal took the penalty which hit the post but rebounded to the quick thinking Mick Dowd who scored a point. Clare were not finished and followed up with a point from corner back Ronan Slattery and that man Johnny Daly pointed again to leave the scoreline 8 points to 5 in favour of Clare at half time.

A wind never wins a game but Galway came out more settled in the second half and their fitness and large panel told in the match result.

A Pat Cunningham free following a foul on Malte Engels made it 8 points to 6, John Slattery pointed a free following a foul on Jason Kearns, Pat Cunningham pointed from play and it was back to a draw. At this stage it was all Galway and Cunningham pointed t take the lead and a great save from the Clare keeper tipped the ball over for another Slattery point. A Ballygar double of points from Cunningham and Padraic Carty put Galway 12 points to 8 ahead. Galway had 3 wides in a row but the game was settled when Sean Kenny finished to the net with a great team move. Padraic Carty added another point to leave the final score Galway 1-13 Clare 0-8

Paul Wallace done very well in goal and the defence were well managed by Captain Vinny Small. Eoin De Blacam had a fine game in midfield with Malte Engels and Pádraic Carty providing the supply for the forwards. Galway play Dublin away in round 3.