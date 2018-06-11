Galway Masters Footballers Lose To Dublin

Dublin Masters 2-18 Galway 0-9

Galway travelled to Parnells on Saturday to play the newly formed Dublin masters team. The Dublin squad had a host of past inter county players such as Shane Ryan, Ray Cosgrove and Peadar Andrews, and under the management of Val Andrews this was always going to be a tough task for Galway.

Dublin started with four unanswered points from four attempts before Fergal McEvoy opened the scoring with a point for Galway. Dublin added another point which Damien Collins cancelled out with his pointed effort. Dublin added 3 points without reply to leave it 8 points to 2.

Galway started to get going in the last 10 minutes of the half with 2 points in a row from Sean O’Gradaigh and Pat Cunningham. A Dublin wide was followed by 3 Galway wides in a row which was a chance lost to close the gap. Dublin scored their ninth point of the half and Galway replied with a point from Paulie Farrell, Galway had another wide before the half ended on a scoreline of Dublin 0-9 Galway 0-5.

The start of the second half was going to be crucial; Dublin scored two points and kicked three wides to Galway’s sole point from Pat Cunningham. This left the scoreline Dublin 0-11 Galway 0-6.

In the last 20 mins Dublin turned the screw scoring 2-7 while Galway responded with three points from Padraig Carty, Pat Cunningham & Fergal McEvoy which left Dublin finishing up 2-18 to 0-9 winners.

We thank the Dublin Masters and Parnells for their good sporting match and hospitality afterwards

Galway: Paul Wallace, Vinny Small, Adrian Fitzpatrick, Alan Curry, Ger Keane, Stephen Kelly, Damien Collins, Eoin Dé Blacam, Padraig Carty, Sean Kenny, Fergal McEvoy, Brian Forde, Padraig Dé Paor, Pat Cunningham, Sean O’Gradaigh, John Davin, Tony Gillan, Gerard Walsh, Thomas Hansberry, Paulie Farrell, Liam Kenny, Declan O’Brien, Alan Kavanagh, Padraic O’Huigin, Emmett Caulfield, Malte Engels, Thomas Finneran, Jessie Mannion.