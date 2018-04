Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man has been sentenced to seven and half years in prison for the rape of his foster sister over ten years ago.

The 29-year-old man, who was convicted following a trial at the Central Criminal Court, was also jailed for the rape of two other young girls who were fostered by his parents.

The three girls were aged between six and ten years old at the time, while the accused was aged between 14 and 18.

