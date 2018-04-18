Galway man convicted of orally raping young woman

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man has been convicted of orally raping a young woman who had fallen asleep in his van while he gave her a lift home from a night out.

The 46 year old man had pleaded NOT GUILTY at the Central Criminal Court to one charge of orally raping the then 20-year-old woman at a Galway location in the early hours of November 5, 2015.

Today Ms Justice Eileen Creedon ordered that reporting restrictions remain in place until after the man is sentenced in May.

For more on this court case tune in to FYI Galway at 5…