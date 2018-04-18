15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Galway man convicted of orally raping young woman

By GBFM News
April 18, 2018

Time posted: 4:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man has been convicted of orally raping a young woman who had fallen asleep in his van while he gave her a lift home from a night out.

The 46 year old man had pleaded NOT GUILTY at the Central Criminal Court to one charge of orally raping the then 20-year-old woman at a Galway location in the early hours of November 5, 2015.

Today Ms Justice Eileen Creedon ordered that reporting restrictions remain in place until after the man is sentenced in May.

For more on this court case tune in to FYI Galway at 5…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
City seminar to discuss unsustainable economic growth
LISTEN: Communications Minister tells Dáil he acted ‘to letter of law’ over INM takeover proposal
April 18, 2018
Galway man to be sentenced in May for orally raping young woman
April 18, 2018
LISTEN: Communications Minister tells Dáil he acted ‘to letter of law’ over INM takeover proposal
April 18, 2018
City seminar to discuss unsustainable economic growth

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 18, 2018
150 Clubs Commence Next Phase Of The GAA’s Healthy Club Project
April 18, 2018
Connacht Rugby confirm that Andrew Browne will finish with the province at the end of the current season
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK