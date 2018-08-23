15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Galway Magpies Face Belfast Redbacks This Saturday In AFL Ireland Grand Final

By Sport GBFM
August 23, 2018

Time posted: 10:22 am

The Galway Magpies are in the AFL Ireland Grand Final this weekend when they face the Belfast Redbacks in Mallusk with ball up at 2pm.

The Redbacks went through the season unbeaten and as a result qualified for the Grand Final directly while having the luxury to watching to see who would face them in their own back yard.

The Magpies had to do it the hard way beating the Leeside Lions 6-5-41 to 2-4-16 in the Semi-Final with Shaun Murphy kicking four goals and this followed a thumping of South Dublin Swans in the last of the ladder games by 20-8-128 to 3-0-18.

The sides have met during the regular league season with the Redbacks winning by 8-8-64 to 3-4-22 but it is expected to be a much different game this time.

Sean Murphy of the Galway Magpies joined John Mulligan in Studio to talk about Saturday’s Grand Final

 

The Galway Magpies team who Have qualified for the AFI Ireland Grand Final.

 

The Belfast Redbacks Team Who have gone through the season unbeaten and who have home advantage in Saturday’s Grand Final.

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Council rules out plan for Woodquay bakery to become apartments
Connacht Release Squad Update Ahead Of Bristol
August 23, 2018
Jockeys Adam Short and Donal McInerney travel to Australia this Sunday for 2018 Australia V Ireland Jockey Challenge
August 23, 2018
Connacht starting team named for Bristol Bears friendly
August 23, 2018
Craughwell Roadshow With Ollie Turner

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 23, 2018
Inspection at UHG finds factors contributing to continued outbreak of superbug
August 23, 2018
Strong turnout at Tuam meeting to gather support for Quiet Man greenway

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline