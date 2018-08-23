Galway Magpies Face Belfast Redbacks This Saturday In AFL Ireland Grand Final

The Galway Magpies are in the AFL Ireland Grand Final this weekend when they face the Belfast Redbacks in Mallusk with ball up at 2pm.

The Redbacks went through the season unbeaten and as a result qualified for the Grand Final directly while having the luxury to watching to see who would face them in their own back yard.

The Magpies had to do it the hard way beating the Leeside Lions 6-5-41 to 2-4-16 in the Semi-Final with Shaun Murphy kicking four goals and this followed a thumping of South Dublin Swans in the last of the ladder games by 20-8-128 to 3-0-18.

The sides have met during the regular league season with the Redbacks winning by 8-8-64 to 3-4-22 but it is expected to be a much different game this time.

Sean Murphy of the Galway Magpies joined John Mulligan in Studio to talk about Saturday’s Grand Final