Galway Magdalene Laundry survivors to gather at Dublin event

By GBFM News
June 5, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Magdalene Laundry survivors will travel to Dublin today to meet other survivors from institutes nationwide.

The Justice Minister says the group had their dignity taken away from them.

The two day event will be a chance for the women to share their stories and to discuss how they feel the Magdalene Laundries should be remembered by future generations.

The group of over 200 women will attend a reception at Áras an Uachtaráin followed by a gala dinner at the Mansion House.

