15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway local authorities to offer first time buyer mortgages of up to 320 thousand euro

By GBFM News
January 22, 2018

Time posted: 12:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway first-time buyers will be able to apply for local authority mortgages of up to 320 thousand euro from next month.

State aid is to be offered to people to help them buy their first home in a new government backed mortgage scheme.

It’s aimed at those who earn too much to qualify for social housing, but not enough to get a decent homeloan.

The initiative is part of the government’s Rebuilding Ireland plans, and will allow first time buyers to buy both new, second-hand properties as well as financing self builds.

The amount will be capped at 320-thousand euro in Galway city, Dublin, and Cork.

Elsewhere, mortgages of up to 250 thousand euro will be offered.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has admitted it isn’t a complete solution to the housing crisis.

More on NewsBreak at 1.30…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ballinrobe to get business boost from Spring Duathlon
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday January 22nd 2018
January 22, 2018
Three people before the court in connection with armed robbery in Caherlistrane
January 22, 2018
County council criticised over traffic chaos on N59
January 22, 2018
Surgical items left inside 60 patients across the west since 2011

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 22, 2018
Ballinrobe to get business boost from Spring Duathlon
January 22, 2018
Mystics finally claim first League win while Demons bring Templeogue to overtime
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK