Galway local authorities to offer first time buyer mortgages of up to 320 thousand euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway first-time buyers will be able to apply for local authority mortgages of up to 320 thousand euro from next month.

State aid is to be offered to people to help them buy their first home in a new government backed mortgage scheme.

It’s aimed at those who earn too much to qualify for social housing, but not enough to get a decent homeloan.

The initiative is part of the government’s Rebuilding Ireland plans, and will allow first time buyers to buy both new, second-hand properties as well as financing self builds.

The amount will be capped at 320-thousand euro in Galway city, Dublin, and Cork.

Elsewhere, mortgages of up to 250 thousand euro will be offered.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has admitted it isn’t a complete solution to the housing crisis.

