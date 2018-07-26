15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway local authorities have no strategy in place for migrant integration

July 26, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that Galway’s local authorities have no strategies in place to promote the integration of migrants across the county.

A new report from the Immigrant Council of Ireland claims a significant lack of such plans nationwide is creating a risk of segregated communities.

It shows that Galway Co. Council’s ‘Integration & Diversity Strategy’ expired last year – while Galway City Council has never had a plan in place.

Nationally, just 3 out of 31 local authorities have an up-to-date integration plan for migrants – Dublin City Council, Kildare Co. Council and Carlow Co. Council.

