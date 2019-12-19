It’s time to get it over the Line: World Record attempt with Portwest and Connacht Rugby

World Record attempt planned for Connacht v Munster PRO14 match this Saturday (21 st Dec)

Dec) Portwest, in partnership with Connacht Rugby, will be attempting to double current world record forthe most people wearing hi-vis vests in one place

One of the most anticipated inter-provincial games of the rugby calendar is taking place this weekend at The Sportsground and it’s guaranteed to be hard to miss! When Connacht Rugby takes on Munster this Saturday, Portwest will be attempting to set a new World Record – for the most people wearing high visibility vests in one place.

As part of Portwest’s new Be Bright on Safety campaign, Saturday’s Guinness Pro 14 clash will be the location of this once in a lifetime event. The campaign aims to highlight the importance and responsibility of all road users when it comes to safety this winter.

With the current record at 2,499 people, the nearly sold out Connacht v Munster game is a likely venue for a new World Record to be achieved. Owen Hughes, ManagingDirector of Portwest said: “We’re really excited for this Saturday and the support so far from Connacht Rugby and the team’s supporters has been great.

“While it is exciting and will be fun for fans from both provinces, the campaign also has an important message about road safety, which is something that affects us all. We are really hoping we’ll get the World Record attempt over the line this weekend”, she added.

Aptly, as 21st December is the shortest day of the year and many will be travelling for the game, and indeed during the festive season, the game is the perfect time to attempt smashing the current record and highlight the importance of road safety for us all.

The World Record attempt will take place at The Sportsground on College Road, Galway, where Connacht take on Munster this Saturday, 21st December in the Guinness Pro14 Championship.

Anyone attending the game is encouraged to take part and help break the World Record, all the while enjoying the anticipated game. Portwest, who have 115 years’ experience in manufacturing workwear and safety clothing will be supplying over 5000 hi-vis vests on the night.