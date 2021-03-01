WORLD BOOK DAY COMES TO LIVING ROOMS AND SCHOOLS – FOR EVERYONE TO CELEBRATE BOOKS AND SHARED READING

print

A programme of digital events featuring children’s favourites, fun online learning opportunities, and a celebrity-backed mass participation campaign – World Book Day invites everyone to join the biggest celebration of books and shared reading, whatever the circumstances on 4 March.

World Book Day is a charity funded by publishers and booksellers in the UK and Ireland. Covid-19 has contributed to widening the economic and educational gap and made it more difficult for many children to access books. As a charity, World Book Day is at the forefront of tackling this book poverty – by offering every child the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Cassie Chadderton, CEO, today said that World Book Day 2021 – designed around even more accessibility and inclusivity – meant bringing “a moment of joy and hope to children and families in these difficult times”. Many agencies are reporting the effect of lockdown on children’s health and wellbeing, particularly those from lower socio-economic groups.

The charity stresses that the wide-ranging consequences of Covid-19 have further increased the need to promote reading for pleasure as the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success.

World Book Day in Ireland on is taking place on Thursday 4th March 2021. Over the last 24 years, World Book Day has become firmly established as Ireland’s biggest annual event promoting the enjoyment of books and reading. To find out about events and resources available to help you celebrate World Book Day click HERE

The main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasure of books and reading. This may sound like a very simple idea, but unfortunately, many children do not have access to books in their homes. World Book Day provides children with an opportunity to have a book of their own. Along with all the World Book Day €1.50 books, they have an exclusive Irish title which children will be able to get for free with their World Book Day tokens.

JUDI CURTIN’S WORLD BOOK DAY READING

The author of this year’s exclusive World Book Day Ireland €1.50 book, Judi Curtin, will be doing a World Book Day reading! Watch the trailer here and check out their website HERE for all the details .

THE 2021 WORLD BOOK DAY €1.50 BOOK FOR IRELAND

This year’s Irish title is: Lily and the Lissadell Ghost by Judi Curtin, published by O’Brien Press.

Lissadell House, Sligo, 1914

Lily and her friend Nellie are housemaids at Lissadell House. Working in such a big house keeps the girls busy, but they still find time for fun, and friendship Maeve, the madcap daughter of the famous Republican, Countess Marcievicz. So when strange things start to happen at Lissadell – odd noises, food going missing and rumours of a ghost – Sherlock Holmes-fan Maeve is determined to lead an investigation. Between them can the three girls solve the mystery of the Lissadell ghost? Friendship, history and mystery in early 20th century Ireland.

NCBI Library Access Service is delighted to once again to be collaborating with O’Brien Press to produce Lily and the Lissadell Ghost in Braille. Accessible digital versions will available through www.bookshare.ie

If you wish to reserve a Braille copy or require any information, please email [email protected]

About Judi Curtin:

Judi Curtin grew up in Cork and now lives in Limerick, where she is married with three children. Judi is the author of Lily at Lissadell, Lily Steps Up, Time After Time, Stand By Me, (for which she won an Irish Book Award), You’ve Got A Friend, and of the bestselling ‘Eva’ and ‘Alice & Megan’ series. With Roisin Meaney, she is the author of See If I Care. Her books have been published in German, Spanish, Portuguese, Welsh, Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian, Russian, Serbian, Turkish, Czech, and in Australia and New Zealand.

Find out about the other World Book Day €1.50 books for 2021 here.