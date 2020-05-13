Win €100 to spend with Bia & Co at Home from the Claregalway Hotel

Bia & Co now available at home-

Friday & Sat: 5pm -9pm

Sundays 12 noon – 5pm

Order via phone on 091 738 324 or

Visit https://www.claregalwayhotel.ie/bia-and-co/

Claregalway Hotel is excited to announce the launch of Bia & Co at Home. You can now enjoy your favorite dishes from Bia & Co gastrobar in the comfort of your own home. The team at Claregalway Hotel have created an easy ordering system for guests to get in contact with by taking orders via telephone and also via online orders.

As Claregalway Hotel is a community focused hotel, we have always been proud supporters of the local GAA clubs and the positive impact that the sport has on our community. As these clubs will need funds in the coming months to continue maintaining grounds, insurances etc., Claregalway Hotel has chosen to donate €3 per pizza sold to your chosen local GAA Club of choice. Patrons can comment when ordering online or via telephone which GAA team they would like to support when ordering. Its a win win really!

Check out our facebook page to WIN €100 to spend on the phone & collect service from Bia & Co Gastropub at the Claregalway Hotel.