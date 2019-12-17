Galway 2020 has just announced that tickets for ‘Wild Atlantic Women’, a weekend of events marking International Women’s Day 2020, will go on sale this Wednesday 18 December at 10am.

Over two days, this local, national and international celebration of the lives of women will include an evening with Author Margaret Atwood, a conversation with ‘always a Derry Girl’ Susan McKay with ‘newbie’ Derry Girl Siobhan McSweeney, a discussion with recent winner of the EU Prize for Literature, Jan Carson and a unique outdoor sunrise performance by international poet and sound artist Caroline Bergvall.

Events (7th & 8th March 2020)

Galway 2020 will open International Women’s Day with RAGADAWN, a unique outdoor sunrise performance by international poet and sound artist Caroline Bergvall . This multi-sensory composition for two live voices, a dawn chorus of multiple recorded languages, alongside a special vocal work for soprano by Gavin Bryars, invites audiences to follow the slow rising of day. A powerful and moving voice performance that reconnects audiences to time, place and each other. More info & tickets HERE

Meet ‘always a Derry Girl’ Susan McKay with ‘newbie’ Derry Girl Siobhan McSweeney as they chat about eye rolling nuns, tongue in cheekery and the state of the North in a winding conversation through Siobhan’s life as an actor on stage and screen and her inspirational views on the world at large. More info & tickets HERE

Join recent winner of the EU Prize for Literature, Jan Carson, for a discussion about her exhilarating new novel The Fire Starter with Galway’s own Elaine Feeney. Wowing critics with its magic realist take on modern-day Belfast, it has been hailed as ‘gripping, affecting and surprising’ (Lisa McInerney), ‘the best book I’ve read all year’ (Joseph O’Connor), ‘spectacular’ (Donal Ryan) and ‘exhilarating’ (Roddy Doyle). This event is made possible through the support of the EUPL and Doubleday Ireland. More info & tickets HERE



Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale has become a symbol of women’s struggle against oppression. On this important day, special guest Atwood remarks upon her remarkable career, and the inspiration for her extraordinary new book, The Testaments.Hosted by Susan McKay, Atwood’s conversation will round out a full programme of International Women’s Day events by Galway 2020, bringing the weekend to an inspirational finish. More info & tickets HERE



This event is made possible through the support of the EUPL and Doubleday Ireland.