Who will you walk to remember this September at the Galway Hospice Memorial Walk?

This September 11th Galway Hospice will host its 17th annual Galway Memorial Walk and we hope you will join us once again. The Memorial Walk is supported each year by Galway City Tribune, Connacht Tribune, McD’s and Galway Bay FM. Going back to tradition, the Memorial Walk will begin at 12 midday from the Claddagh Hall, following the traditional coastal route to Blackrock and return – a total distance of 6.5km.

Those who take part in the Galway Memorial Walk do so in remembrance of a deceased family member, friend or work colleague, with many participants wearing the name of their loved one on specially personalised t-shirts, provided by the Hospice. The closing date for participants requiring personalised t-shirts is Friday 26th August.

“The Galway Memorial Walk is an opportunity for people to walk and remember their loved ones. We have missed seeing the the sea of white t-shirts trailing along the Prom over the past few years. This year we are looking forward to seeing this sea of t-shirts once again, each donned in memory of a loved one,” said Charlene Hurley, Director of Fundraising & Communications of Galway Hospice. “It is also an opportunity for people, through their sponsorship, to help ensure the ongoing free availability of Hospice care for those who need the services in to the future.”

The Memorial Walk allows participants to celebrate the lives of their loved ones, while simultaneously helping the patients Galway Hospice care for into the future. The funds raised will be invested into the Community Palliative Care Services, Day Care Service and Bereavement Support services.

You can register online for the Galway Memorial Walk at www.galwayhospice.ie/walk or call 091-770868. Those wishing to take part in this year’s Memorial Walk must register in advance.