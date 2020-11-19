Podcast: Who Shot Father Griffin? Part 1

“Who Shot Father Griffin?” looks at the tragic murder of Fr Michael Griffin who was abducted and killed in Galway during the War of Independence in November 1920. To mark the centenary of his murder, Galway Bay Fm’s Sally-Ann Barrett presents a new two part documentary which tells the story of his short life and takes an in-depth look at the events and many theories surrounding his death.

100 years after his death, this documentary seeks to depict the man, his life and the influence he had during one of the most brutal periods in Irish history. From his early life in Gurteen, we tell the story of a man and priest who contributed so much before his life was cut short so tragically at just 28 years of age.

The programmes feature a number of contributors, including historian and author Furbo’s Cormac Ó’ Comhraí, Fr Griffin’s niece Pamela Lyng, Gurteen historian John Corbett, John Connolly of Boulabeg and author of “A Zealous Priest- The Murder of Fr Griffin, ” Pat O’ Looney.

Part one of “Who Shot Fr Griffin?” was broadcast this morning, Thursday, 19th November at 11.20am. Part two will be broadcast tomorrow, Friday November 20th at 11:20am, which is 100 years to the day that the murdered priest’s body was found in a shallow grave in a Barna bog.

Produced, presented and edited by Sally-Ann Barrett.