Temperatures to reach 22 degrees in Galway this week

Ireland is set to enjoy Indian summer weather this week. Although the west will see some showers, Met Eireann forecasters are predicting very dry and mild conditions over the coming days.

Here is the full forecast from Met Eireann;

Monday

Mostly cloudy today overall, with showery outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy at times. Some limited bright or sunny intervals will also occur. Warm and humid with highs of 18 to 20 degrees. Light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

Tuesday

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will bring a mix of cloud and warm sunny intervals. Scattered showers will break out this afternoon, some of them possibly heavy. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

Wednesday

Continuing mild overall, with bright or sunny spells and scattered light showers, once early mist and fog patches clear. Maximum temperatures will range 20 to 22 degrees generally, but a little cooler in east Ulster and along Irish Sea coasts with the cool onshore east to northeast breezes capping temperatures at 17 to 19 degrees. Mainly dry with clear periods on Wednesday night, and just the odd light shower. Mist and fog patches will reform in the light easterly breezes. Lows of 11 to 15 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will start out dry with variable cloud and sunny intervals, once early mist and fog patches lift. Some showers may develop in the afternoon though, mainly in Munster and Connacht. Maximum temperatures will range 16 to 20 degrees, coolest in the east and northeast and warmest in the west. Light easterly or variable breezes.

Friday

Dry in many areas with sunny spells. However, showers will affect the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light northeasterly breezes.

Weather is set to return to back to the mid teens for the weekend.

Source: Met Eireann