Water Outage in Athenry Town Today for Maintenance

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents in Athenry Town that there will be a water outage today from 2pm until 5pm due to essential maintenance works. The areas affected are Bridge Street, Knockaunglass, Abbeyglen, Baunmore and Farranblake Group Water Scheme. Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.