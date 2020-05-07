Watch the Sunrise for Pieta House on May 9th

A special appeal to help those at risk of or bereaved by suicide during Covid19.

Darkness into Light is postponed. Without the funds raised by this event, all of Pieta’s services are now facing an immediate and devastating financial crisis. More than 80% of their funds come from the public, and they need you to help them today to keep this lifesaving services available to those who need it most, especially during these darkest days.

YES, I WILL MAKE A LIFESAVING GIFT

As this May there will be no walk together, Pieta and Electric Ireland would like to invite everyone to show community and solidarity with those impacted by suicide by getting up at 5:30am on 9th May to watch the sunrise from their homes.

Please spread our message and offer hope by wearing a Darkness Into Light t-shirt, or anything yellow, and sharing your sunrise moment using #DILSunriseAppeal #DIL2020.