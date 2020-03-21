Watch Savage Beauty – Galway 2020

Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture presents Savage Beauty, now as an online art experience created by Finnish light artist Kari Kola. The artwork transforms Ireland’s Connemara mountains with colour and light in the largest site-specific light artwork ever created.

Initially planned as a public event from 14-17 March, in light of the restrictions in place in response to Covid-19, Galway 2020 are now making the Savage Beauty artwork available as a special digital edition from today, ahead of the international celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day, Tuesday 17 March.

Described as “a savage beauty” by Oscar Wilde, Connemara is rural Ireland at its most dramatic. Kari Kola’s installation of 1,000 lights spread over a distance of 5 kilometres, transforming the mountains in a wash of vibrant pulsating colours.