WATCH: An Garda Síochána – #JerusalemaChallenge

Members of An Garda Síochána have stepped up to the #JerusalemaChallenge dance battle video shortly after Frankie Beats tweeted “Police officers in Switzerland decided to do something special for its people in these dark times. Just amazing! @gardainfo? Will you accept the challenge if enough people retweet this?”

Last week, Gardai were spotted by members of the public dancing in unison on the roof of a building and now, we know exactly why…

What a production, well done to everyone involved.

Video credit: An Garda Síochána