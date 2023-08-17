Valerie Hughes Appreciation Concert: An special appreciation night for Valerie Hughes, presenter of The Wagon Wheel takes place at Leisureland, Salthill on Friday August 25th. Valerie Hughes is set to be honoured by well known Country Music singers Mike Denver, Brendan Shine and Ronan Collins and many, many more.

The concert in association with Galway Bay FM, takes place at Leisureland, Salthill in recognition of Valerie’s long standing commitment and dedication to the Country Music Industry through her Saturday morning show The Wagon Wheel. Tickets are now available at Kelly’s Foodstore Clarinbridge, at ticketmaster.ie and from reception at Galway Bay FM studios on Sandy Road in Galway.

Valerie has been off-air since last September. She is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Galway Bay FM has the great pleasure of announcing Valerie’s return to the air waves in early September.

Valerie Hughes Appreciation Concert: – for tickets click HERE