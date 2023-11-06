Experience TY Media Week with Galway Bay FM

Calling all Transition Year (TY) students in Galway, an exciting opportunity awaits you! Galway Bay FM is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated TY Media Week, a golden gateway to the world of media, and we want YOU to be a part of it. This unique program is not just an ordinary venture; it’s a journey filled with thrilling experiences and invaluable learning, all made possible by the generous funding from Coimisiún na Meán.

TY Media Week promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Only ten lucky students will have the privilege to embark on this captivating journey, ensuring an exclusive and immersive learning experience that is second to none.

The world of media beckons, and this is your chance to explore it in-depth. Whether you aspire to be a radio host, a journalist, a digital content creator, or simply want to uncover the secrets of the media industry, this program has something for everyone. You’ll gain hands-on experience in radio broadcasting, digital content creation, journalism, and more, under the guidance of seasoned professionals who will share their wisdom and expertise with you.

To apply, click HERE.