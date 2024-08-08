Theatre of Food at Electric Picnic 2024

Theatre of Food Returns to Electric Picnic 2024

Get ready for the 16th Theatre of Food at Electric Picnic, a highlight of Ireland’s culinary calendar! Experience Michelin-star chefs, fish and chips experts, toasted sandwich champions, and more. This year’s event features three stages celebrating food, barbecue, and drinks, with a special brunch in partnership with Aldi supporting Barnardos.

Highlights include Trisha Lewis and Marcus O’Laoire teaming up with Kevin O’Donnell to match recipes with records. Michelin-starred chef JP McMahon will cook Irish classics, while Erica Drum hosts a “Cluck-off” fried chicken battle. Aishling Moore and Conor Spacey will elevate your fish and chips, and Garron Noone joins Kevin Thornton to discuss Irish snack culture on the Foodhaus Podcast.

Expect a grudge match between Cork’s 51CornMarket and Kilkenny’s Aran Bakery in the toasted sandwich competition. South American flavors from Gisele Makinde and Jeeny Malteese, and a pizza masterclass by Ryan Lally of Grá Pizza, are not to be missed. Ivan Varian and Daniel McCrea will explore the science of food.

In the Drinks Theatre, Aoife Carrigy curates a dive into Irish drink culture. Judith and Susan Boyle kick off with an EP Aperitivo show, while Kate Dempsey and Mel Roddy explore Honey Wine’s history. The Beer Ladies Podcast and others will delve into Irish beer culture. Enjoy a boozy brunch with Valentia Island Vermouth and more, plus a Punch Bowl Party with Oisin Davis and Kristin Jensen.

Join the NoLo revolution with Majken Bech-Bailey and explore international coffee cultures with Shannon Healey and guests. The Garden Stage will feature barbecue bites from Smokin’ Soul Barbeque, Sham Hanifa, Kwanghi Chan, and more, with Argentinian and Filipino flavors.

Theatre of Food is curated by Samuel McKenna, Aoife Carrigy, and others, with support from Aldi and Diageo. Don’t miss this culinary extravaganza!