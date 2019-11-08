The Sound of Galway Concert

This year Galway Bay Fm is proudly celebrating 30 years on air!

As part of our anniversary celebrations we would like you to join us for an evening of top class entertainment on Tuesday Dec 3rd at Leisureland Salthill.

We have invited stars of the Galway music scene to join us on the night including Mike Denver, The Conquerors, Corina K, Sean & Matt Keane, Jimmy Buckley and Claudia along with the multi-talented Trad on the Prom. On the night we will also be joined by Ignite, Gospel & Youth Choirs and special guests.

Galway Bay Fm’s On Air Personalities will also be there on the night.

Get your tickets early!

Tickets €25 per person plus €2 booking. Tickets on sale from Galway Bay Fm Studios – Monday to Friday 9-5pm or on line HERE