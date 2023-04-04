The Hidden Story behind Milwaukee Irish Fest: This Good Friday tune in to hear our latest radio documentary, ‘Irish Fest – The Galway Story’ from 9am to 11am.

We Banjo 3

‘Irish Fest – The Galway Story’ is an in-depth look at the 30 year relationship between Milwaukee Irish Festival and Galway. This documentary explores the history, culture and personal stories that have shaped this wonderful partnership. The documentary isn’t just about the facts and figures, it’s also a deeply personal exploration of the human experience.

Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo

The Mayor of city of Milwaukee, Cavalier Johnson speaks about the Sister Cities relationaship, Galway based We Banjo 3 speak about cracking the American market in 3 days and former Papal Nunchio to Ireland all feature in the documentary along with a host of other guests.

So, mark your calendars, set the alarms and tune in to Galway Bay FM on Good Friday, Apr 7th from 9am to 11am to experience this incredible journey for yourself.