Celebrating National Biodiversity Week in the County of Galway from 16th to 23rd May 2021.

Galway County Council in partnership with BirdWatch Ireland, NUIG, the Vincent Wildlife Trust, Local Authorities Waters Progamme, National Biodiversity Action Plan, The Heritage Council, schools and community groups in the county are celebrating National Biodiversity Week virtually this year through ‘The Galway Buzz’.

National Biodiversity Week is all about connecting people with nature and inspiring them to learn more, see more and do more for biodiversity.

It’s also about communicating the importance of biodiversity and encouraging people to play their part in protecting it as well as enjoying it.

Our natural heritage connects us with our roots and our community. Galway County Council and its partners are celebrating National Biodiversity Week virtually this year, through the Galway Buzz.

The following is a listing of online events scheduled for each day of week to create a better awareness, knowledge and pride in the biodiversity of the county:

BIRD SONG ON THE BOG (Dawn Chorus) Date: Sunday 16th May Time: 6am

Premiering on Galway Beo Facebook and Galway Beo YouTube Channel

Join John Lusby of BirdWatch Ireland and Ruth Hanniffy for a virtual dawn chorus We may not be able to go out as a group to appreciate the dawn chorus, but we can bring the dawn chorus to you! John and Ruth will be visiting Attymon Bog and Carrownagappul Bog to listen to and record bird song when it is in full flow at sunrise. This initiative is supported by the Peatlands Community Engagement Fund with Attymon Development Group and in association with Galway County Council.

GREAT YELLOW BUMBLEBEE ART (for Children) Date: Monday 17th May Time: 1pm

Premiering on Galway Beo Facebook and Galway Beo YouTube Channel

Make some great yellow bumblebee art with Aga Grandowicz – Ireland’s award-winning wildlife illustrator, co-creator of ‘Dr Hibernica Finch’s Compelling Compendium of Irish Animals’ (2018) and ‘Remarkable Creatures: a guide to some of Ireland’s disappearing animals’ (2021).

Materials required: paper, colour pencils, watercolours, water.Duration: 45 min

CREATING A SENSORY GARDEN Date: Mon, 17 May 2021 Time:10:00 am – 11:00am

This talk delivered by horticulturist and environmentalist Aoife Munn covers everything you need to know to create a sensory garden. From planting to sensory boards all areas are looked at. Discover which plants can stay standing in a school sensory garden and which ones are best for creating a garden that changes with the seasons. There will be plenty of time for questions too.

The talk will be delivered online and is free of charge for those who reside in Galway County Council’s administrative area only. There are limited places available and booking is essential.

This initiative is funded by Galway County Council under Galway County Heritage & Biodiversity Plan 2017 – 2022 and the Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the National Biodiversity Action Plan 2017 – 2021 and supported by The Heritage Council and Galway County Heritage Forum.

To register: click HERE

PAINTING A WILDFLOWER MEADOW Date: Monday 17th May Time: 2pm

Premiering on Galway Beo Facebook and Galway Beo YouTube Channel

Paint a wildflower meadow with Aga Grandowicz – Ireland’s award-winning wildlife illustrator, co-creator of ‘Dr Hibernica Finch’s Compelling Compendium of Irish Animals’ (2018) and ‘Remarkable Creatures: a guide to some of Ireland’s disappearing animals’ (2021).

Materials required: paper, colour pencils, watercolours, water.Duration: 45 min

THE WONDER OF WOODLAND Date:Tuesday 18 May 2021 Time:10am

Premiering on Galway Beo Facebook and Galway Beo YouTube Channel

Join ecologist, Janice Fuller, to discover the wonder of woodlands. Learn more about the many flowers that carpet the woodland floor in spring-time, our native trees and shrubs, and why woodland has such enormous value for wildlife and the natural world.

PLANTING FOR BIODIVERSITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE Date: Tuesday 18 May 2021 Time: 19:00 – 20:00

A talk on planting for biodiversity and climate change will be given by horticulturist and environmentalist Aoife Munn. This interactive and lively talk will help you make great planting choices to support local wildlife. It will also look at the challenges presented by climate change and what plants we can use to reduce the effects. There will be time for questions too.

The talk will be delivered online and is free of charge for those who reside in Galway County Council’s administrative area only. There are limited places available and booking is essential.

To register click HERE

A WILD GALWAY GARDEN – GARDEN BIODIVERSITY FROM THE SOIL TO THE SKY Date: Wednesday 19th May Time: 10am

Premiering on Galway Beo Facebook and Galway Beo YouTube Channel

Rosina Joyce shows us around her plot in East Galway and demonstrates some simple ideas that can bring life to your garden. This online session will feature poetry from Christy Corcoran, and photography from Thomas O’Sullivan. This is a Galway County Council staff initiative.

POLLINATOR PLANTING Date: Thursday, 20 May 2021 Time:14:30 – 15:30

Galway County Council’s Heritage Office is delighted to present a talk on Pollinator Planting by horticulturist Aoife Munn. This talk will look at the best plants for attracting pollinators to you garden, how to ensure they are fed year round and how to create habitats in close proximity to the pollinator planting. Pollinator friendly plants are discussed as well as good planting combinations. There will be a questions and answers session too.

The talk will be delivered online and is free of charge for those who reside in Galway County Council’s administrative area only. There are limited places available and booking is essential.

To register click HERE

SUSTAINABLE LIVING Date: Friday 21 May 2021 Time: 10:00am – 12:00 noon

Join Aoife Munn, Horticulturist and Environmentalist who will guide you through reducing your waste, looking at your use of chemical, eco friendly crafting projects such as making your own wax wraps and much much more. This session will take 1.5 – 2 hours.

The talk will be delivered online and is free of charge for those who reside in Galway County Council’s administrative area only. There are limited places available and booking is essential.

To register click HERE

MAKING YOUR GARDEN A HAVEN FOR HEDGEHOGS Date: Friday 21st May Time: 1pm Friday 21May1pm Premiering on Galway Beo Facebook and Galway Beo YouTube Channel

Elaine O’Riordan from the Irish Hedgehog Survey will meet Bev Truss from the Hogprickle Wildlife Carers and get some tips on making your garden a haven for hedgehogs. Bev will also advise on how to know when a hedgehog may need help and what to do if you find a sick or injured hedgehog or other wild animal.

MAMMALS OF THE WILD ATLANTIC WAY – THE LESSER HORSESHOE BAT Date: Friday 21st May Time: 2pm

Premiering on Galway Beo Facebook and Galway Beo YouTube Channel

Vincent Wildlife Trust present a short film about the lesser horseshoe bat, which is Ireland’s most strictly protected bat species. The lesser horseshoe bat colonised Ireland 6,000 years ago and its distribution is currently limited to six western counties: Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry and west Cork. Viewers can discover the world of one of Ireland’s smallest mammals and Vincent Wildlife Trust’s work to conserve it.

RIVER BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY Date: Saturday 22nd Time: 2pm

Premiering on Galway Beo Facebook and Galway Beo YouTube Channel

For International Day of Biological Diversity Day, Galway Heritage Office and the Local Authorities Waters Progamme have produced a video showcasing river biological diversity. Learn about some of the aquatic riparian plants and insects in our streams and rivers with your Community Water Officer Conor Ruane. Conor will demonstrate how communities can check for important biodiversity indicators of water quality. Conor works with the Local Authorities Water Programme with aims to improve community engagement and support the delivery of local community-led water quality projects and initiatives.

BARN OWLS , BUILDING AND BIODIVERSITY Date: Sunday 23rd May Time: 2pm

Premiering on Galway Beo Facebook and Galway Beo YouTube Channel

‘Barn Owls, Buildings and Biodiversity’ is a short visual presentation hosted by John Lusby, BirdWatch Ireland in association with Galway County Council, which will celebrate one of our most iconic birds. Through footage, images and tales of personal experiences studying Barn Owls in Galway and beyond, John will explorewhy the Barn Owl is so special in Irish culture and in the Irish countryside and what the future holds for Barn Owl populations in the county.

To find out more:

https://biodiversity.galwaycommunityheritage.org/

https://www.facebook.com/peopleandnature/

https://www.facebook.com/County-of-Galway-Virtual-Tidy-Towns-105666351085711/?ref=nf&hc_ref=ARS9ErhA2AVB-zshHMjPDWWcBGegCPZ88sdVRChdNndSwX9xkqjLv5LdrdfXzkYBmTE

https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/category/places/galway-beo-project

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community-Service/Galway-Beo-102500174744778/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_bWW4CrzofP-4HlMwjTMfg

For further information please contact:

Marie Mannion, Heritage Officer, Galway County Council phone 087 9088387 email [email protected]