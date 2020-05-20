“The Galway Buzz” -Biodiversity Week

The Galway Buzz!

Celebrating Biodiversity Week in the County of Galway from May 22nduntil May 29th 2020

International Biodiversity Day is on May 22nd this year to celebrate the value of biodiversity in our everyday lives, especially during this difficult time. This year’s theme is ‘Our solutions are in nature’, reflecting the potential to use nature-based solutions to improve our quality of life and the natural world we depend on.

Cllr Jimmy McClearn, Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway says “Galway County Council is celebrating International Biodiversity Day and National Biodiversity Week virtually this year, through ‘The Galway Buzz’.They will be launching a week of biodiversity-related online resources on May 22ndthat will run until May 29th on https://biodiversity.galwaycommunityheritage.org/and other platforms.”

There will be a different biodiversity-related theme every day of The Galway Buzz including a focus on birds, hedgerows and trees, the work of Tidy Towns groups, water and wildlife, pollinators, community-based biodiversity projects, resources for schools and children, and finally how to become a biodiversity champion.

Many people have found great comfort in nature and wildlife while on their 2km or 5km walks, or in their gardens during the current Covid crisis. National Biodiversity Week and The Galway Buzzare all about connecting people with nature and inspiring them to protect the natural world on which we all depend.

Many community groups, Tidy Towns groups and schools in Galway work tirelessly to protect and enhance our natural heritage. The Galway Buzz will showcase some of their work and provide resources for future projects and activities.

For more information checkout the websites and social media channels listed below:

https://biodiversity.galwaycommunityheritage.org/

https://www.facebook/peopleandnature/

http://www.facebook.com/County-of-Galway-Virtual-Tidy-Town

https://heritage.galwaycommunityheritage.org/content/category/places/galway-beo-project

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_bWW4CrzofP-4HlMwjTMfg

https://biodiversity.galwaycommunityheritage.org/