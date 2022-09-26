The Conquerors Birthday Extravanza: Galway’s Favourite Band The Conquerors are about to celebrate a very big Birthday!

To mark this Very Special Occasion they are holding not one but TWO All Star Concerts on November 1st and 2nd in The Galmont Hotel & Spa

On these fantastic nights The Conquerors will be joined by their very special friends, Ireland’s top entertainers –

Mike Denver Ronan Collins, Brendan Shine, Derek Ryan Music, Marc Roberts, Patrick Feeney, Jimmy Buckley, Johnny Brady, Conal Gallen, Gerry Guthrie Music, Declan Nerney, Louise Morrissey, Red Hurley, Gina and the Champions, The Swarbriggs, Trudi Lalor, Linda Martin, Johnny Carroll and Keith & Lorraine McDonald.

Tickets available from

Galway Bay FM reception – open Monday to Friday 8 to 4pm, Sat & Sunday 10-5pm,

Opus 2, Galway,

Quinn’s Confectionery, Tuam

And on the door on the night

Also online on eventbrite.ie

Tickets are €33

Doors open at 7pm

Galway band The Conquerors are one of Ireland’s Premier Wedding & Corporate bands and are widely regarded as one of the most exciting and professional bands in the country.

When it comes to Weddings, The Conquerors always turn your special day into a magical and unforgettable experience. They pride ourselves in delivering a professional live energised show, tailored for you and your guests.

Their mission is to turn your wedding into the biggest party of your lives & there’s a reason why The Conquerors are one of the most sought after wedding bands in Ireland and filling the dance floor is what we do best!

The Conquerors have been entertaining audiences in Ireland for many years and are a highly sought after band for weddings & corporate events. The Conquerors have made many appearances on The Late Late Show on RTE, TG4 and Sky Spotlight TV as they are the regular go-to band for many top artists.

The Conquerors have performed concerts, festivals and dances throughout Ireland and beyond, they are the resident band for the annual Gertrude Byrne All-Star Irish Charter Cruise which features international acts such as Sir Cliff Richard, Charley Pride and Englebert Humperdinck.

​In Ireland, the Conquerors regularly perform with RTÉ’s Ronan Collins, Eurovision legend Linda Martin, Red Hurley, as well as many of the Irish Country singers including Nathan Carter, Mike Denver, Daniel O Donnell and Brendan Shine to name but a few.

​Their repertoire spans everything from Pop to Irish, Rock to Country, and have something for all ages and musical tastes which guarantees a packed dance floor at every performance.