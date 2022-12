Get your gloves and scarves at the ready because temperatures are set to drop below zero in some parts of the country this week.

According to the national forecaster, temperatures are set to drop in the coming days with freezing conditions expected across the country.

In their latest forecast, Met Eireann have indicated that snow may fall on Thursday for some parts of the country.

This coming week will start off mostly dry, with wet and snowy weather to be seen towards the weekend.