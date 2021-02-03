Team Dalata walk together ‘Around the World in 30 Days’ for charity partners.

print



Dalata Hotel Group, which operate Clayton Hotels, Maldron Hotels and several partner hotels, have committed to virtually walking around the world in 30 days in aid of its ROI & UK charity partners – Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin in the Republic of Ireland, Air Ambulance

Northern Ireland, and Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK.



During the month of February, Dalata hotels are coming together to walk around the world to raise funds for charity and support the efforts in creating a better tomorrow for seriously ill children and those with serious trauma and in need of emergency medical service.



Dalata Hotel Group has set itself a huge challenge of walking 40,075 km in 30 days with 43 hotels within the group pledging their walking targets to fundraise. The competition is high among the hotels, with individual hotel teams bursting with enthusiasm to support the worthy

charities.



The hotel group has a long-standing commitment to supporting its charity partners in Ireland and the UK. In 2016 the group launched the ‘Dalata Digs Deep’ initiative and has to date raised over €1m for charity. Team Dalata is determined to keep going, keep walking and keep raising much needed funds for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

To donate and support Dalata team in their ‘Around the World in 30 Days’ fundraiser, please visit the dedicated fundraising page – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dalataaroundtheworldin30days

About Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin

Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin is part of the Children’s Health Foundation family and exists to raise funds to support the vital, life-saving work that takes place every minute of every day in CHI at Crumlin. Formerly CMRF Crumlin, Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin

raises funds with the help and generosity of supporters across Ireland and beyond, and provides urgent funding where it is needed most in CHI at Crumlin – from funding essential equipment and patient and parental supports to making new services and ground-breaking paediatric research possible.