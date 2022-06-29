Taxi Appreciation Day at Galway Races: Michael Moloney and the team at the Galway Racecourse would like to thank the taxi drivers for all their continued support of the Galway Races and for looking after our customers so well.

When: Wednesday 6th of July 2022

Where: Galway Racecourse– Bookies Square (between the parade ring and the Millennium Stand)

Time: 11am- 1pm

What’s Included: Tea, Coffee and a Bacon Buttie with our Galway Races Goodie Bag.

Please RSVP to [email protected] by Wednesday 29th of July

To date, The Galway Races has had a long and exciting history and has become what is now one of the most famous tracks in the world. The Galway Races holds a very special place in the heart of many race-goers from across the globe, and indeed in the hearts of Galwegians themselves.

In over one hundred years of racing at Ballybrit, the Galway Races has gone from strength to strength with now in excess of 150,000 poeple attending the week long festival every year. Recognised as the greatest mid-summer festival in Ireland, punters from all over the world visit the famous race track year after year for a great mixture of racing and old Irish craic.

